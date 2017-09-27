The Benton Lady Tigers swept Webster in seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball non-district games Monday. Both season-opening wins were by large margins.

Danielle Colemon led the Lady Tigers’ seventh-grade squad with 10 points. Rylie Tippett and Addison Graves scored four each. Eight Benton players scored in the game.

Colemon and Lauren Hall led the rebounding effort. Marissa Schoth and Jermirica Carper were cited for their defensive play. Ryuka Roddy and Tippett were cited for their all-around play.

Kennedy Stevens topped the Benton eighth-grade team with 14 points. Riley Grace Stanford added 10 and Ella Kate Malley six. Nine Lady Tigers scored.

Kate Evans and Ashtyn Frederick led the team in rebounds. Malley and Mckenzie Young were cited for their defensive play. Machen and Stanford both had all-around outstanding games.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from the Benton coach. Report scores and game details to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com