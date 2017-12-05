The Cope Lady Cougars and Elm Grove Lady Eagles clinched the Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball eighth- and seventh-grade district championships, respectively, on Monday.

Cope raised its record to 9-0 in the eighth-grade district with a 40-23 victory over Greenacres at Cope.

The Lady Cougars lead Benton, which defeated Haughton 20-17 at Haughton, by two games with one to play.

In the other eighth-grade game, Rusheon topped Elm Grove 30-22 at Rusheon.

Elm Grove improved to 9-0 in the seventh-grade district with a 42-22 victory over Rusheon. The Lady Eagles lead Cope, which defeated Greenacres 26-18, by two games with one to play.

In the other seventh-grade game, Benton downed Haughton 34-20.

At Cope, the Lady Cougars got balanced scoring in the eighth-grade victory.

Paris Endris led the way with 12 points. Kori Rice and Kayla Hampton scored 10 each.

Reagan Amos paced the victorious Cope seventh-grade team with nine points.

Meaux Carroll and Catherine Jurkovich scored six each.

At Haughton, Tahlor Walker tossed in eight points to lead Benton to the eighth-grade win.

Riley Grace Stanford and Laci Hedgepeth scored four each.

Walker, Stanford and Kate Evans led the rebounding effort. Mckenzie Young and Molly Machen were defensive standouts.

Walker and Ella Kate Malley were cited for their all-around play.

Brooklynn Bockhaus topped Haughton with 11 points. Kaleigh Brown and Averi Phillips combined for six.

Brown and Phillips also played outstanding defense.

Rylie Tippett scored 15 points to lead the victorious Benton seventh-grade team.

Tyler Harris and Tate Sellers combined for eight. Paris Salley hit a 3-pointer.

Tippett, Sellers and Lauren Harris were the Lady Tigers’ top rebounders. Ryuka Roddy and Jermirica Carper led the defensive effort.

Tippett and Marissa Schoth were cited for their play on both ends of the court.

Zahria Shyne led five Lady Bucs who scored with six points. Jordan Pieri, Daleese Wilson, Jalisa Moore and Caroline Mills combined for 12.

At Rusheon, Sanaa Brown poured in 20 points to lead the Lady Rams to the eighth-grade victory.

Katelyn Konicki and Caellen Burr led Elm Grove with eight and seven points, respectively.

Mikayla Williams pumped in 20 points for the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team.

Aniya Russell added eight and Kiya Burton six.

Arianna Smallwood scored 16 to lead Rusheon.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.