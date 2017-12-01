The Cope Lady Cougars and Elm Grove Lady Eagles clinched shares of their respective district championships with victories on Thursday.

Cope improved to 8-0 in the eighth-grade district with a 46-22 victory over Elm Grove at Elm Grove. The Lady Eagles have a two-game lead over Benton with two to play. The Lady Tigers defeated Greenacres 21-12 at Greenacres.

In the other eighth-grade game, Haughton topped Rusheon 38-26 at Haughton.

Elm Grove improved to 8-0 in the seventh-grade district with a 42-24 over second-place Cope. The Lady Eagles have a two-game lead over the Lady Cougars with two to play.

In the other seventh-grade games, Rusheon downed Haughton 30-16 and Benton defeated Greenacres.

At Elm Grove, Kayla Hampton continued her outstanding season with 24 points in Cope’s eighth-grade victory.

Makenzee Perry, Kori Rice and Paris Endris all scored six points.

Caellen Burr led Elm Grove with eight points. Katelyn Konicki and Darnesha Bonner combined for eight.

The seventh-grade game was close early. It was tied after the first quarter and Elm Grove led by six at the half. The Lady Eagles pulled away in the second half.

Mikayla Williams, who has had an outstanding season, pumped in 32 points to lead Elm Grove. Aniya Russell added six.

Meaux Carroll paced Cope with nine points. Reagan Amos added six. Coach Angel Turnbow said the Lady Cougars played very good defense the entire game.

At Haughton, Brooklynn Bockhaus tossed in 13 points to lead the Lady Bucs eighth-grade squad to the victory.

Kaleigh Brown added seven. Nine Haughton players scored.

Sanaa Brown topped Rusheon with 16 points, including two 3-pointers.

Andrea Smallwood poured in 21 points to lead the Rusheon seventh-grade squad to the victory.

Zahria Shyne paced Haughton with six points. Traniece Johnson and Sara White combined for nine.

At Greenacres, Tahlor Walker and Riley Grace Stanford scored nine and eight points, respectively, to lead the Benton eighth-grade team to the win.

Walker and Laci Hedgepeth led the Lady Tigers in rebounding. Mckenzie Young, Molly Machen and Ella Kate Malley played were defensive standouts.

Walker, Kennedy Stevens and Kate Evans were cited for their all-around play.

Cha’Kendall Wyatt led Greenacres with seven points. Kierra Nelson added five.

Tate Sellers led the Benton seventh-grade team with nine points.

Rylie Tippett, Ryuka Roddy and Tyler Harris combined for 11.

Sellers and Tippett led the team in rebounding. Roddy, Jermirica Carper and Marissa Schoth were cited for their defensive play.

Sellers and Lauren Hall were standouts on both ends of the court.

Jacqueline Clemwith and Katie Kent scored for Greenacres.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com