The Cope Lady Cougars and Elm Grove Lady Eagles completed the Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball season with perfect district records Thursday.

Cope defeated Haughton 42-23 at Cope to finish 10-0 in the eighth-grade district. Benton, which defeated Rusheon 30-13 at Benton, finished runner-up at 8-2.

In the other eighth-grade game, Elm Grove edged Greenacres 21-19 at Greenacres.

Elm Grove downed Greenacres 34-13 to finish 10-0 in the seventh-grade district. Cope, which defeated Haughton 20-14, finished runner-up at 8-2.

In the other seventh-grade game, Benton nipped Rusheon 22-20.

At Cope, Kayla Hampton completed an outstanding season by scoring 22 points in the Lady Cougars’ eighth-grade victory.

Makenzee Perry added six.

Reagan Amos and Catherine Jurkovich scored eight and seven points, respectively, to lead the victorious Cope seventh-grade team.

At Greenacres, Mikayla Williams scored 18 points to lead the Elm Grove seventh-grade team to the win.

Williams was one of the top performers this season.

Aniya Russell added six points.

Katie Kent hit a 3-pointer and scored 11 to lead Greenacres. Catherine Dupree and Destini Jackson also scored.

Darensha Bonner and Katelyn Konicki led the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team with eight and six points, respectively.

Cha’Kendall Wyatt poured in 12 points to lead Greenacres. Kierra Nelson, Zandranaya Jeter and Jina Baffuto also scored.

At Benton, Ella Kate Malley pumped in 11 points to lead the Benton eighth-grade squad to the victory.

Tahlor Walker added eight and Mckenzie Young five.

Riley Grace Stanford and Walker led the rebounding effort.

Molly Machen and Laci Hedgepeth were defensive standouts.

Malley, Young and Walker played well on both ends of the court.

Ryuka Roddy scored five points and Rylie Tippett and Paris Salley had four each to lead the victorious Lady Tigers seventh-grade team.

Roddy, Tate Sellers and Marissa Schoth led the team in rebounding.

Jermerica Carper played outstanding defense. Schoth was cited for her all-around play.

The Lady Tigers finished 9-4 overall and 6-4 in district.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com