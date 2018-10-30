Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Elm Grove post victories as district season begins

The middle school girls basketball district season got underway Monday.
Cope swept Haughton in seventh- and eighth-grade games, and Elm Grove swept Greenacres.
Meaux Carroll and Jamaiya Cooper scored nine points each to lead the Cope eighth-grade squad. Faith Rush added eight.
A’niya Hudson poured in 16 points and Atum Boyd 14 for the victorious Cope seventh-grade team.
Abbie Hooper led Haughton with 12 points.
Mikayla Williams tossed in 17 points to lead the Elm Grove eighth-grade team. Amoree Williams added six.
Chloe Larry paced the Lady Eagles seventh-grade team with 12 points. Jayla James added five. Makiyah Taylor, Rayviania Ivory and Cayla Hillard all had four.
