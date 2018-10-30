Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Elm Grove post victories as district season begins

The middle school girls basketball district season got underway Monday.

Cope swept Haughton in seventh- and eighth-grade games, and Elm Grove swept Greenacres.

Meaux Carroll and Jamaiya Cooper scored nine points each to lead the Cope eighth-grade squad. Faith Rush added eight.

A’niya Hudson poured in 16 points and Atum Boyd 14 for the victorious Cope seventh-grade team.

Abbie Hooper led Haughton with 12 points.

Mikayla Williams tossed in 17 points to lead the Elm Grove eighth-grade team. Amoree Williams added six.

Chloe Larry paced the Lady Eagles seventh-grade team with 12 points. Jayla James added five. Makiyah Taylor, Rayviania Ivory and Cayla Hillard all had four.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.