The Cope Lady Cougars moved closer to winning the Bossier Parish eighth-grade middle school girls basketball district championship with a 30-18 victory over second-place Benton on Monday at Benton.

Cope improved to 7-0 and has a two-game lead over Benton (5-2) with three games to play.

Kayla Hampton and Kori Rice scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Cougars. Makenzee Perry was cited for here defensive play.

Kennedy Stevens led Benton with eight points, and Riley Grace Stanford added four.

Tahlor Walker was the Lady Tigers’ leading rebounder. Molly Machen and Ella Kate Malley played well defensively.

Walker and Mckenzie Young were cited for their all-around play.

Cope edged Benton 24-23 in a hard-fought seventh-grade game.

Meaux Carroll paced the Lady Cougars with eight points, and Catherine Jurkovich added six.

Ryuka Roddy topped Benton with seven points. Marissa Schoth added five and Lauren Hall four.

Tate Sellers led the Lady Tigers in rebounding. Roddy and Jermirica Carper were cited for their defensive play. Sellers and Schoth excelled on both ends of the court.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

