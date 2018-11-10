Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove, Benton, Rusheon, Greenacres post victories

Elm Grove, Benton, Rusheon and Greenacres won middle school girls basketball district games Thursday.

In eighth-grade action, Elm Grove downed Cope 39-23, Benton slipped past Greenacres 25-19 and Rusheon topped Haughton 24-12.

In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Cope 34-18, Greenacres edged Benton 20-16 and Rusheon downed Haughton.

At Elm Grove, Mikaylah Williams poured in 17 points to lead the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team.

Aniya Russell and Trinitee Bruno scored eight each. Amoree Williams added six.

Chloe Larry had a big game for the seventh-grade Lady Eagles, scoring 21 points. Jayla James chipped in with 11.

At Greenacres, Paige Marshall tossed in 16 points for the victorious Lady Mustangs seventh-grade team. Erin Harrell chipped in with four.

Trinity Houston contributed to the victory with her defensive play.

Christlyn Ross and Reily Washington scored five points each for Benton. Ashley Reese, Brelee Nichols and Sadie Hamby combined for eight.

Lauren Hall scored 12 points to lead Benton to the eighth-grade win. Maddy Ryan added six and Addison Graves five.

Kaleigh Cathley led Greenacres with 10 points. Katie Kent added five and Jacqueline Clem four.

Labresha Lars was cited for her defensive play.

At Haughton, Tylissa Henderson led the Rusheon eighth-grade team to the victory with 11 points. Nijeh Grant added six.

Haughton got six points from S. White.

Three Rusheon players scored in double figures in the seventh-grade victory. Miracle Smith had 18, ShaCoreiya Williams 14 and Rikiyah Taylor 10.

M. Webb led Haughton with seven. B. James, M. Brownmiller and B. Abney combined for nine.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.