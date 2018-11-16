Middle school girls basketball (updated): Elm Grove, Cope, Rusheon post victories

Elm Grove and Cope swept their opponents in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball district games Thursday.

Elm Grove defeated Greenacres in seventh- and eighth-grade games. Cope downed Haughton and Rusheon defeated Benton.

Both Elm Grove teams improved to 6-0 in district play. Cope is one game back in both divisions at 5-1.

At Elm Grove, Mikaylah Williams scored 19 points for the victorious Lady Eagles eighth-grade squad.

Mackenzie Eason and Amoree Williams added six each. Aniya Russell chipped in with five.

Chloe Larry led the Lady Eagles seventh-grade team to the win with 15 points.

Makiyah Taylor added six. Makenzie Taylor and Jayla James scored four each.

At Haughton, Jamaiya Cooper and Meaux Carroll led Cope to the eighth-grade victory with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Haughton’s Traniece Johnson and Kenzi Augustus combined for seven points.

Atum Boyd scored 18 points and A’niya Hudson tossed in 16 to lead the Lady Cougars seventh-grade team to the victory. Raylon Bailey added nine.

Abbie Hooper paced Haughton with eight points. Briana James and Emily Jones combined for six.

At Benton, Adreonia Smallwood and Tylissa Henderson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in Rusheon’s hard-fought 30-27 eighth-grade win.

Makhia Jones and Nijeh Grant combined for nine.

Danielle Coleman and Marissa Schoth scored seven each to lead Benton. Madelyn Ryan also had a good game with six points.

The Lady Rams won the seventh-grade game 27-14 behind Rikiyah Taylor’s 11 points. Miracle Smith added six, ShaCoreiya Williams five and ZaNyah Lefear four.

Benton’s Reese Ashley and Sadie Hamby combined for seven.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.