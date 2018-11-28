Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove stays perfect in district play; Rusheon, Cope split; Greenacres wins

Elm Grove remained undefeated in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball district play with a sweep of Benton on Tuesday at Benton.

In other eighth-grade games, Rusheon edged Cope 35-34 at Rusheon and Greenacres topped Haughton 21-13 at Haughton.

Elm Grove (11-0, 7-0) leads the district by two games with three to play. The Lady Eagles can clinch a share of the title Thursday with a victory over Haughton at Haughton.

In other seventh-game games, Cope downed Rusheon 22-11 and Greenacres got past Haughton 14-8.

Elm Grove (11-0, 7-0) leads Cope (6-1 district) by one game with three to play.

At Benton, Mikaylah Williams poured in 20 points to lead the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team.

Amoree Williams and Mackenzie Eason added seven each.

Jayla James and Chloe Larry scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Eagles seventh-grade team to the victory.

Jamie Williams chipped in with seven.

At Rusheon, Adreonia Smallwood led the victorious Lady Rams eighth-grade team with 14 points.

Nijeh Grant added eight. Kaitlyn Cook and Makia Jones combined for 10.

Meaux Carroll paced Cope with 15 points. Faith Rush added nine.

Atum Boyd scored 13 points to lead the victorious Lady Cougars seventh-grade squad.

Joshlyn Allen chipped in with five.

Rikiyah Taylor and Miracle Smith combined for 10 points to lead Rusheon.

At Haughton, Katie Kent led the Greenacres eighth-grade team to the victory with eight points. Markayla Blade added four.

Haughton’s Treniece Johnson and Sara White combined for seven points.

Paige Marshall led the victorious Lady Eagles seventh-grade team with 12 points.

Abbie Hooper paced Haughton with five.