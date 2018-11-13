Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove teams complete first half of district play undefeated; Cope, Benton, Haughton get wins

Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove teams complete first half of district...

Elm Grove’s eighth- and seventh-grade teams completed the first half of district play undefeated with victories over Rusheon on Monday at Rusheon.

The Lady Eagles won the eighth-grade game 39-26 and the seventh-grade game 26-12.

Both Elm Grove squads are 5-0 in district play. Cope’s eighth- and seventh-grade teams are one-game back at 4-1.

In other eighth-grade games Monday, Cope downed Greenacres 40-19 and Benton defeated Haughton 35-22.

In other seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres and Haughton dropped Benton 21-13.

At Rusheon, Mikaylah Williams continued her outstanding season, scoring 28 points for the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team.

Tylissa Henderson and Adreonia Smallwood led Rusheon with 11 and eight points, respectively. Nijeh Grant and DeKeidra Williams combined for seven.

Chloe Larry tossed in 10 points to lead the Elm Grove seventh-grade team to the victory.

Makenzie Taylor added eight and Jayla James six.

Miracle Smith led Rusheon with eight points. Zanyah Lefear added four.

Meaux Carroll tossed in 15 points to lead the Cope eighth-grade team over Greenacres. Faith Rush also scored in double-digits with 10 points.

Reagan Amos added eight.

The victorious Lady Cougars seventh-grade team got 13 points from Atum Boyd and five from A’niya Hudson.

At Haughton, Lauren Hall poured in 17 points for the victorious Benton eighth-grade team.

Addison Graves and Madelyn Ryan scored six each.

Traniece Johnson led Haughton with seven points. Sara White added six and Daleese Wilson five.

Jordan Pieri was cited for her defensive play and Kenzi Augustus for her all-around hustle.

Seven Haughton players scored in the Lady Bucs’ seventh-grade victory. Abbie Hooper scored seven points and Briana James added four. Kenyetta Glover hit a 3-pointer.

Chinah Cavanaugh and Mallory Brownmiller contributed to the victory with their defensive play.

Lauren Wheeler tossed in five points and Sadie Hamby four for Benton.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.