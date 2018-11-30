Middle school girls basketball: (Updated) Elm Grove teams improve to 8-0; Rusheon sweeps Greenacres; Benton, Cope split

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles seventh- and eighth-grade teams kept their unbeaten records intact with a sweep of Haughton on Thursday.

Both Elm Grove teams improved to 8-0.

Elsewhere, Rusheon swept Greenacres and Cope and Benton split games.

Cope won the seventh-grade game, and Benton took the eighth 32-29.

Cope (7-1) trails Elm Grove by one game in the seventh-grade district standings. The teams face off Monday at Cope.

At Haughton, Elm Grove’s Mikaylah Williams continued her outstanding season with 17 points in the Lady Eagles’ eighth-grade victory.

Mackenzie Eason added six.

Jordan Pieri and Katelyn Patrick led Haughton.

Jayla James led the victorious seventh-grade Lady Eagles with 15 points. Chloe Larry chipped in with eight.

Abbie Hooper led Haughton.

At Cope, Madelyn Ryan scored 11 points and Marissa Schoth added seven to lead Benton to the eighth-grade victory.

Cope’s Meau Carroll scored a game-high 16 points. Jamaiya Cooper added seven.

Aniya Hudson and Atum Boyd led the victorious Cope seventh-grade team with 17 and 13 points, respectively. Raylon Bailey chipped in with nine.

At Greenacres, Kaitlyn Cooks scored 22 points to lead the Rusheon eighth-grade team to the 36-26 victory.

Adreonia Smallwood and Nijeh Grant combined for eight.

Miracle Smith and Shacoreiya Williams led the victorious Lady Rams seventh-grade squad with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Zanyah Lefear added six.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.