Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove wins Keithville tournament

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles won the 12th annual Keithville Middle School Mary T. Bethel Tournament last week.

Elm Grove defeated Youree Drive 42-17 in the championship game. The Lady Eagles also defeated Turner 34-27 and Keithville 24-10.

Eighth-grader Mikayla Williams, who scored 17 against Youree and Turner and 11 against Keithville, was named the MVP.

Seventh-grader Chloe Larry scored 12 against Youree and 10 against Turner.

Larry and Trinitee Bruno combined for eight against Keithville. Elm Grove is playing in the Louisiana State Games Middle School Tournament this weekend at ULM.

Elm Grove also swept the seventh- and eighth-grade district championships. Both teams went 10-0 in district play.