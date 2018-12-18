Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove wins Louisiana State Games championship

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles won the Louisiana State Games middle school girls basketball tournament at ULM this past weekend.

Elm Grove defeated Ruston Junior High 39-23, Broadmoor 38-13 and Monroe Richwood 37-28 to advance to the championship game. The Lady Eagles downed Ouachita Christian 24-14 to win the title.

Seventh-grader Chloe Larry led Elm Grove against Ruston with 19 points. Eighth-grader Mikaylah Williams added 13.

Larry scored 12 against Broadmoor. Williams added eight and Mackenzie Taylor seven.

Williams poured in 15 to lead the team against Richwood. Larry had eight points and Aniya Russell chipped in with six.

Williams and Larry paced the team in the championship game with nine and six points, respectively.