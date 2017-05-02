The Benton Lady Tigers, Elm Grove Lady Eagles and Cope Lady Cougars posted middle school district softball victories Monday at Tinsley Park.

Benton defeated Rusheon 11-0 and Cope 10-0. Elm Grove defeated Greenacres 11-8 and lost to Cope 10-0.

Benton’s Tayler Gonzalez pitched a no-hitter against Rusheon. Kennedy LaPierre, Amanda Crabtree and Allie Maranto hit the ball well.

Macie Nance pitched a no-hitter against Cope.

Laci Hedgepeth went 3-for-3. Nance, Gonzalez and Megan Risher all had two hits.

Colleen Stewart, who caught both games, played well defensively along with Risher at first base.

Elm Grove’s Sh’Diamon McKnight, a three-sport standout, hi a grand slam home run against Greenacres.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. Email scores and game information to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com