The Benton Lady Tigers, Elm Grove Lady Eagles and Cope Lady Cougars posted middle school district softball victories Monday at Tinsley Park.
Benton defeated Rusheon 11-0 and Cope 10-0. Elm Grove defeated Greenacres 11-8 and lost to Cope 10-0.
Benton’s Tayler Gonzalez pitched a no-hitter against Rusheon. Kennedy LaPierre, Amanda Crabtree and Allie Maranto hit the ball well.
Macie Nance pitched a no-hitter against Cope.
Laci Hedgepeth went 3-for-3. Nance, Gonzalez and Megan Risher all had two hits.
Colleen Stewart, who caught both games, played well defensively along with Risher at first base.
Elm Grove’s Sh’Diamon McKnight, a three-sport standout, hi a grand slam home run against Greenacres.
