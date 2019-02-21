Middle school softball: Benton fares well in Monroe tournament

Benton Middle school went 3-1 in the annual Polar Bear Tournament at ULM this past weekend.

The Lady Tigers defeated Parkers Chapel, Ark., 3-1, Ouachita Christian 7-3 and Vidalia 22-9 before dropping a 3-2 decision to Good Hope.

Coach Wade Brooks said Ava Defee had strong pitching performances against Parkers Chapel and Ouachita Christian with great support from a defense led by catcher Marissa Schoth, shortstop Sophia Livers and center fielder Kate Boltinghouse.

Boltinghouse, Olivia Burns and Mallorie Lafitte all had hits.

Schoth and Livers each hit home runs against Vidalia. Boltinghouse also had a line drive off the wall.

Olivia Burns pitched well, Brooks said. Third baseman Sammie Carrigan, outfielder Brelee Nichols, first baseman Mary Michael Dison and Livers all turned in solid defensive efforts in the field.

Defee had another standout performance on the mound against Good Hope. Brooks said Schoth, Boltinghouse and Livers all performed well in the field.

