The Benton Lady Tigers picked up two middle school district softball victories Thursday at Tinsley Park.

The Lady Tigers defeated Cope and Greenacres by identical 8-2 scores.

Taylor Gonzalez pitched a complete game against Cope. Macie Nance pitched a one-hitter against Greenacres.

Benton’s Kennedy LaPierre went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI on the day. Coach Wade Brooks also cited the defensive play of infielders Harlie Erickson, Megan Risher and Emily Angelo and catcher Colleen Stewart.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by Benton’s coach. Coaches can report scores and game information to The Press-Tribune. Please email to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com