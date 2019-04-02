Middle school softball: Benton wins parish district title

The Benton Lady Tigers have won the Bossier Parish middle school district softball championship.

After losing its first district game, Benton won nine in a row to finish 9-1. The Lady Tigers finished 19-4 overall.

Members of the district championship team are Addyson Hulett, Sophia Livers, Sammie Carrigan, Abby Jones, Raleigh Davis, Mallorie Lafitte, Mary Michael Dison, Gi Gi Robinson, Mikayla Mondello, Brelee Nichols, Olivia Burns, Kate Boltinghouse, Ava Defee, Marissa Schoth, Allie Hemberger, Christina Gegg, Abby Hine and Elizabeth Gegg.

Benton coach Wade Brooks said the turning point came when the Lady Tigers trailed Elm Grove 5-0 going into the final inning.

Benton rallied behind bunts by Carrigan and Nichols, hits by Livers and Boltinghouse and a three-run home run by Schoth. Defee’s pitching also also contributed to the 9-5 victory.

“I told them they were still in the game and they had to take it one pitch at a time and one out at a time and that’s what they did,” Brooks said.

Schoth hit a grand slam home run in the following game against Haughton. Dison, Burns and Livers had hits, and Defee turned in another good pitching performance.

“Today’s games were played by the team I knew they could be,” Brooks said of the wins over Elm Grove and Haughton. “Such good people and solid young athletes.”

Brooks said it was Benton Middle’s scecond district title. Benton’s championship ended a remarkable streak of eight straight titles by Haughton.

The Benton Lady Tigers are the Bossier Parish middle school softball district champions.

NOTE: Report middle school results and information to rhedges@bossierpress.com.