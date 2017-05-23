Middle School Softball: Coaches’ All-District Team

FIRST TEAM

P — Macie Nance, Benton

P — Caeleen Burr, Elm Grove

P — Morgan Kunath, Greenacres

P — Whitney Cannon, Haughton

C — Jina Bafutto, Greenacres

1B — Madison Trujillo, Haughton

2B — Harlie Erickson, Benton

2B — Alaiyah Mingo,Haughton

SS — Sh’ Diamond McKnight, Elm Grove

3B — Laci Hedgepeth, Benton

OF — Payton Anderson, Benton

OF — Kennedy LaPierre, Benton

OF — Kayleigh Cash, Elm Grove

OF — Briley LeBlanc, Haughton

Utility — Emily Angelo, Benton

Utility — Tayler Gonzales, Benton

Utility — Averi Phillips, Haughton

COACH OF THE YEAR — B. Wade Brooks, Benton

SECOND TEAM

P — Kayleigh Driggers Elm Grove

P — Mackenzie Adams, Rusheon

C — Reagan Jorstad, Haughton

1B — Megan Risher Benton

1B — Elizabeth Gatti Cope

2B — Autumn Lostaglia, Elm Grove

SS — Mia McWilliams, Haughton

SS — Laura Lee Mayfield, Greenacres

3B — Brooklynn Bockhaus, Haughton

OF — Adrienne Vickers, Haughton

OF — Jessi Vanderhoeven, Haughton

OF — Hope Rodriguez, Greenacres

OF — Ephria Guimbellot, Elm Grove

OF — Tamia Woods, Cope

HONORABLE MENTION

C — Colleen Stewart, Benton

1B — Isabella Edmonson, Elm Grove

SS — Cayley Ann Jones, Cope

3B — Kaleigh Deardoff, Elm Grove

3B — Starling Mathis, Rusheon

OF — Timishia Fields, Rusheon

OF — Alani Hogan, Greenacres