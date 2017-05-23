Middle School Softball: Coaches’ All-District Team
FIRST TEAM
P — Macie Nance, Benton
P — Caeleen Burr, Elm Grove
P — Morgan Kunath, Greenacres
P — Whitney Cannon, Haughton
C — Jina Bafutto, Greenacres
1B — Madison Trujillo, Haughton
2B — Harlie Erickson, Benton
2B — Alaiyah Mingo,Haughton
SS — Sh’ Diamond McKnight, Elm Grove
3B — Laci Hedgepeth, Benton
OF — Payton Anderson, Benton
OF — Kennedy LaPierre, Benton
OF — Kayleigh Cash, Elm Grove
OF — Briley LeBlanc, Haughton
Utility — Emily Angelo, Benton
Utility — Tayler Gonzales, Benton
Utility — Averi Phillips, Haughton
COACH OF THE YEAR — B. Wade Brooks, Benton
SECOND TEAM
P — Kayleigh Driggers Elm Grove
P — Mackenzie Adams, Rusheon
C — Reagan Jorstad, Haughton
1B — Megan Risher Benton
1B — Elizabeth Gatti Cope
2B — Autumn Lostaglia, Elm Grove
SS — Mia McWilliams, Haughton
SS — Laura Lee Mayfield, Greenacres
3B — Brooklynn Bockhaus, Haughton
OF — Adrienne Vickers, Haughton
OF — Jessi Vanderhoeven, Haughton
OF — Hope Rodriguez, Greenacres
OF — Ephria Guimbellot, Elm Grove
OF — Tamia Woods, Cope
HONORABLE MENTION
C — Colleen Stewart, Benton
1B — Isabella Edmonson, Elm Grove
SS — Cayley Ann Jones, Cope
3B — Kaleigh Deardoff, Elm Grove
3B — Starling Mathis, Rusheon
OF — Timishia Fields, Rusheon
OF — Alani Hogan, Greenacres
Way to Go Tigers!!!