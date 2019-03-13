Middle school softball: Elm Grove picks up two victories

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles picked up two softball victories Tuesday, defeating Haughton 9-6 and Rusheon.

Mikaylah Williams went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI against Haughton.

Jada Payne went 2-for-3. Mackynzie Eason also had two hits. Chole Larry had a triple and three RBI.

Avery Schoenborn and winning pitcher Hayleah Thornton had hits. Thornton struck out six.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by Elm Grove coach Jessica Kelly.