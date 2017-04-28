The Greenacres Lady Mustangs posted two district softball wins Thursday at Tinsley Park.

Greenacres defeated Cope in a game that went to an extra inning and Rusheon 15-7.

Against Cope, the Lady Mustangs scored six runs in the first, but the Lady Cougars answered with six in the second to tie it. Since the time limit had expired, the teams played an extra inning to decide it.

Greenacres’ Hope Rodriguez led off with a single. Kaitlyn Medaries advanced Rodriguez into scoring position. Jina Baffuto doubled, scoring Rodriguez for the win.

Scorers were Baffuto, Allison Watson, Laura Lee Mayfield, Morgan Kunath, Alani Hogan, Genavieve Howard and Rodriguez.

Baffuto and Gabby Miglietta scored three runs each against Rusheon. Watson, Kunath and Hogan scored two runs apiece. Aubry Hollis, Tonuary Robinson and Jada Faultry all scored a run.

Kunath struck out 13 in the two games.

NOTE: The above report is based on information submitted by Greenacres coach Ed Horton. Coaches may email scores and game information to rhedges@bossierpress.com

— Staff Reports