The Haughton Lady Bucs improved to 4-0 in district play with softball victories over Rusheon and Elm Grove on Thursday at Tinsley Park.

Macey Schut pitched a one-hitter with four strikeouts and allowed no runs against Rusheon. She also went 2-for-2.

Grace Welshans had five RBI. Kaleigh Brown, Breanna McClanahan and Katelyn Patrick all had hits.

Whitley Cannon pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts against Elm Grove. She also went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Brooklyn Bockhaus went 3-for-3 with an inside the park home run and seven RBI. Schut went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Averi Phillips had two hits and scored three runs. Ariana Mathews also had a hit.

Haughton is playing in the state junior high tournament Saturday at ULM.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com