The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Greenacres and Rusheon in middle school softball action Wednesday at Tinsley Park.

Haughton improved to 8-0 in district.

Whitley Cannon allowed one hit and struck out eight in the shutout of Greenacres. Averi Phillips had a home run and a single.

Brooklyn Bockhaus had three hits, and Kaitlyn Boldt had two.

Kaleigh Brown, Kaitlyn Hall, Landry Malone, Macey Schut, Katelynn Patrick, Ariana Mathews and Cannon all had hits.

Schut allowed two hits and struck out five against Rusheon. Brown, Boldt, Mathews, Kaylee Ogletree and Ashlyn Babers all had hits.

The Lady Bucs are scheduled to close out the district season Thursday against Greenacres and Cope.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com