The Haughton Lady Bucs won two games as the Bossier Parish middle school softball season got underway Tuesday at Tinsley Park.

Haughton, which is looking for its eighth straight championship, defeated Elm Grove 15-5 and Benton 14-8.

Whitney Cannon allowed five runs in four innings and struck out nine against Elm Grove. Averi Phillips went 3-for-4, including an inside-the-park home run, with three RBI.

Brooklyn Bockhaus also had three hits and three RBI. Sara White and Ariana Mathews had two hits each.

Macey Schut, Katelynn Boldt, Katelyn Hall and Cannon all had one hit.

Cannon picked up her second win of the day against Benton.

Benton led 7-2 after the first inning, but Haughton rallied with 12 runs in the top of the second.

Phillips went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Schut, Boldt, Bockhaus, Mathews and Breanna McClahahan all had one hit.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from Haughton coach Walt Ritchie. Report scores and game information to rhedges@bossierpress.com

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com