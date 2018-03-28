The Haughton Lady Bucs raised their district record to 6-0 with victories over Benton, 9-2, and Cope, 6-1, Monday at Tinsley Park.

Whitley Cannon pitched three innings against Benton, giving up two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Averi Phillips went 2-for-3 with a triple. Cannon also had a triple. Katelyn Boldt, Brooklyn Bockhaus, Sara White and Ariana Mathews all had hits.

Cannon and Macey Schut combined on a two-hitter against Cope. Bockhaus had two hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and four RBI.

Sara White had two hits and an RBI. Phillips, Cannon and Mathews all had hits.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by Haughton coach Walt Ritchie. Report scores and game information to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com