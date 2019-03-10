Middle school softball: Haughton starts district play with two victories

The Haughton Lady Bucs started Bossier Parish middle school district softball play with victories over Cope and Greenacres on Thursday.

Macey Schut got the win against Cope. She struck out six while walking only one.

Chloe Stanfield, Brooklyn Morris, Ariana Mathews and Ella Grace Vickers led Haughton at the plate.

Chloe Hanks was the winning pitcher against Greenacres. She struck out five.

Stanfield, Morris and Mathews were standouts at the plate.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by Haughton coach Walt Ritchie. Report scores and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com. Photos may also be submitted.