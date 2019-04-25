Middle school track and field: Benton, Cope take titles in third meet of season

Middle school track and field: Benton, Cope take titles in third meet...

Benton and Cope captured team titles in the third Bossier Parish middle school track and field meet Tuesday at Airline.

The season wraps up this Tuesday with the district championship meet at Benton.

Benton won the girls and eight-grade boys titles. Cope won the seventh-grade boys division.

The girls division was extremely close. Benton scored 114 points to 112 for runner-up Elm Grove. Haughton was third with 76 and Cope fourth with 68.

Benton tallied 122.5 points in the eighth-grade boys division. Haughton was second with 106, Elm Grove third with 87 and Greenacres fourth with 55.5.

Cope scored 104 points in the seventh-grade boys division. Elm Grove was second with 93, Benton third with 89, Greenacres fourth with 59 and Haughton fifth with 50.

Benton’s Jamie Willis won the girls 100 hurdles and long jump for the third straight week. She ran a 15.93 in the hurdles and went 15 feet, 8 inches in the long jump.

Elm Grove’s Mikayla Williams continued her impressive season in the field events.

She won the discus with a throw of 97-10 and finished second in the shot put with a 32-2. Williams also tied for second with teammate Chloe Larry in the high jump with a 4-6 and finished second in the long jump with a 14-8.

Greenacres’ Paige Marshall won the 200 in 28.38 and finished second in the 100 in 13.33. Benton’s Sophia Livers won the 100 in 13.18.

Benton’s Taylor Rochelle was second in the 200 in 28.60.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell had another impressive time in the 1,600, winning in 5:26.90. She cut about seven seconds off her time in the first meet. Her time Tuesday would’ve been good enough to win the Region I-4A high school meet by about 18 seconds.

Russell’s teammate Jenevieve Willis was second in 6:17.20.

Elm Grove’s Tori Gilreath and Aja Tellis finished 1-2 in the 400. Gilreath ran a 1:06.40. Tellis’ time was 1:07.38.

Haughton’s Cadence Salas took the 800 in 2:43.16. Elm Grove’s Robbin Thomas was second in 2:44.40.

Cope’s Mikayla Roberson finished second to Willis in the hurdles in 17.50.

Benton won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. Destiny Eason, Gentry Carroway, Samolia Green and Livers combined to win the 4X100 in 54.45. The foursome of Tate Sellers, Rochelle, Maddy Ryan and Marissa Schoth took the 4X200 in 1:53.97.

The Cope team of Thomas, Gilreath, Cheyenne Olson and Larry won the 4X400 in 4:38.52.

Benton’s Paris Salley captured the shot put with a 34-10, 2-8 farther than Williams.

Cope’s Faith Rush finished second to Williams in the discus with an 83-11.

Cope’s Atum Boyd won the high jump with a 4-7, an inch higher than Williams and Larry.

Benton’s Tyler Trotter continued his outstanding season in the eighth-grade boys division.

He won the high jump for the third straight week with a leap of 5-0. He also was second in the 200 in 25.01 and the long jump with a 17-4. Trotter also finished third in the 100.

Elm Grove’s Trenton Lape won the 100 in 11.95, edging Haughton’s John Ecot by .04. Lape was also third in the 200.

Ecot was also second in the hurdles to teammate Jesse Normandin. Normandin ran a 15.10, beating Ecot by .47.

Haughton’s Dexter Smith had a good day. He won the 200 in 24.67 and finished second in the discus with a 108-1.

Benton’s Cole Latimer took the discus with an impressive heave of 145-3. He was also third in the shot put.

Cope’s Zachary Leaver won the 400 in one of the day’s best races. He ran a 59.00, edging Greenacres’ Kye Lehr by just .01.

The 800 was also close. Elm Grove’s Charles Ruliffson won in 2:36.34, just .06 faster than Benton’s Colin Herndon.

Benton’s Seth Henson took the 1,600 in 5:35.12. Haughton’s Jordan Sanderson was second in 5:36.70.

The Elm Grove foursome of Elijah Harper, Lape, Omyrion Jenkins and Brandon Levy won the 4X100 relay in 48.64.

Haughton’s Elijah James, Cayden Hinkie, Adrian McClindon and Ecot combined to win the 4X200 in 1:40.72.

The Benton team of Barnabe Mancilla-Aruiz, Salvador Mancilla-Aruiz, Andrew Morse and Josh Sanchez captured the 4X400 in 4:11.16. They finished just .01 ahead of the Benton team of Lehr, Tyler Bullard, Jo’tavius Johnson and Justin Epps.

Benton’s Mason Neill took the long jump with a 17-6, two inches farther than Trotter. Neill also ran on the Tigers’ 4X100 and 4X200 runner-up teams.

Elm Grove’s Jake Morton won the shot put with a toss of 41-0. Greenacres’ Jae’lon Shumake was second with a 39-9. Morton was also third in the discus.

Elm Grove’s Levy was second to Trotter in the high jump. He and third-place finisher Cameron Cannady of Elm Grove both cleared 4-8.

Haughton’s Amarion Lars was a double winner in the seventh-grade boys division. He took the 100 in 12.38 and the long jump with a 17-5. Lars was also second in the hurdles in 15.73.

Cope’s Jeremiah Boudreaux won the hurdles in 15.56. Haughton’s Bryson Hinkie finished second in the 100 in 12.45.

Benton’s Marc Perry won the high jump with a 4-10 and finished second in the long jump with a 16-8.

Elm Grove’s Cardario Owens won the 200 in 26.25. Benton’s Bo Sessions was second in 26.52. Owens was also third in the 100. Sessions was also third in the shot put.

In another tight race, Greenacres’ Roland Wilkinson took the 400 in 1:02.01, just .01 ahead of Benton’s Jack Oulette.

Cope’s Alan Rodriguez won the 800 in 2:35.23. Elm Grove’s Noah Fox was second in 2:36.80.

Elm Grove’s Will Achee and Gabe Falting finished 1-2 in the 1,600. Achee ran a 5:40.60 and Falting a 5:41.02.

Elm Grove swept the relays.

The foursome of Dominic Taylor, Kylar Syas, Trey Hamlet and Achee won the 4X100 in 51.80. Owens, Syas, Hamlet and Achee combined to win the 4X200 in 1:45.98.

The team of Justin Willis, Falting, Hamlet and Achee captured the 4X400 in 4:18.04. The Cope foursome of Sincere Walker, Rodriguez, Qylan Miles and Boudreaux was a close second in 4:18.18.

Greenacres’ Michael Adler won the shot put with a 36-10. Haughton’s Tristan Santoro was second with a 34-5.

The discus competition was close. Benton’s Cody White won with a 107-11. Greenacres’ Carter White was second with a 103-4.

Cope’s Phillip Hughes was second to Perry in the high jump with a 4-9.