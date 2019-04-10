Middle school track and field: Benton, Cope win titles in Haughton meet

Benton and Cope won titles in the Haughton Middle School track and field meet Tuesday at Haughton High.

Benton won the eighth-grade boys division with 126 points. Haughton was second with 93 and Elm Grove third with 66.

Benton also won the girls division, scoring 127 points. Elm Grove was second with 102.75 and Haughton third with 72.75.

Cope captured the seventh-grade boys division with 115 points. Benton was second with 89 and Haughton third with 73.

Elm Grove’s Mikayla Williams won three events in the girls division — the shot put (33-3), discus (92-10) and high jump (4-11). She also finished second in the long jump with a 15-1.

Benton’s Jamie Willis was a double winner, taking the 100 hurdles in 15.64 and the long jump with a 16-5.5.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell had perhaps the meet’s top performance with a winning time of 5:34.10 in the 1,600.

Her time was faster than the winning time in the event in every high school meet held in Bossier Parish this season. The winning time in the 1,600 in last week’s Jerry Burton Memorial Relays high school meet at Northwood last week was 5:59.81.

Russell won the middle school state title last season.

Haughton’s Cadence Salas finished second in the 1,600 with a very good time of 6:16.80.

Benton’s Marissa Scoth finished second in two events— the 200 (29.60) and high jump (4-8).

Benton’s Sophia Livers and Destiny Eason finished 1-2 in the 100 in 13.31 and 13.70, respectively.

Greenacres’ Sha’ziya Cooper took the 200 in 28.77.

Elm Grove’s Tori Gilreath and Lori Thomas finished first and second in the 400 in 1:06.58 and 1:08.20, respectively.

Haughton’s Shenae Penn was second to Willis in the 100 hurdles in 18.14.

Penn, Daleese Wilson, Daniele Williams and Chloe Stanfield combined to win the 4X100 in 54.37.

Benton’s Tate Sellers, Taylor Rochelle, Mandy Ryan and Schoth combined to win the 4X200 in 1:54.80.

The Benton foursome of Russell, Anterica Jones, Maddie Owens and Ashley Race won the 4X400 in 4:43.74.

Cope’s Jania Jones was second to Williams in the shot put with a 29-10. Cope’s Faith Rush took second in the discus with an 81-5.

Benton’s Tyler Trotter was the only double winner in the eighth-grade boys division.

He won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 0.5 inches and the high jump with a 6-0.

Benton’s Seth Henson and Ernesto Pena finished 1-2 in the 1,600-meter run. Henson ran a 5:28.87 and Pena a 5:40.36.

Benton’s Sawyer Simmons won the 100 hurdles in 15.77. Rusheon’s Adonis Hurrington was the runner-up in 16.50.

Haughton’s John Ecot won the 100 in 11.90. Elm Grove’s Carlos Sosa was second in 12.09.

Haughton’s Dexter Smith took the 200 in 24.76. Cope’s Kameron Allen was runner-up in 25.07.

Cope’s Zachary Leaver and Aiden Colley won the 400 and 800, respectively. Leaver ran a 58.58 and Colley a 2:35.40.

Greenacres Kye Lehr took second in the 400 in 1:00.18. Benton’s Nate Sessions was second in the 800 in 2:38.25. Lehr was also runner-up in the high jump with a 5-3.

Elm Grove’s Eli Harper, Trenton Lape, Omyrion Jenkins and Brandon Levy combined to win the 4X100 relay in 48.72.

The Benton foursome of Cyrin Huggins, Kylin Jackson, Brady Blaylock and Trotter won the 4X200 in 1:39.76.

Benton’s Bernabe Mancilla-Aruizo, Salvador Mancilla-Aruizo, Andrew Morse and Josh Sanchez combined to win the 4X400 in 4:12.55.

Greenacres’ Jae’lon Shumake claimed the shot put with a 41-2.5. Elm Grove’s Jake Morton was second with a 40-9.

Benton’s Cale Latimer took the discus with a 125-5. Haughton’s Smith, the 200 winner, captured second with a 108-4.

Benton’s Mason Neil was second to Trotter in the long jump with an 18-9.

Cope’s Trevon Jackson was the only double winner in the seventh-grade boys division. He won the 200 in 26.89 and the long jump with a 16-7. Jackson also was third in the 100.

Haughton’s Amarion Lars and Bryson Hinkie finished 1-2 in the 100 in 12.66 and 12.71, respectively. Lars was runner-up in the long jump with a 16-5.5.

Markell Hampton was a close second behind his teammate Jackson in the 200 in 27.06.

Greenacres’ Roland Wilkinson won the 400 in 59.78. Benton’s Jack Oullette took second in 1:02.90.

Elm Grove’s Noah Fox captured the 800 in 2:41.64, edging Cope’s Alan Rodriguez (2:43.40).

Elm Grove’s Will Achee and Gabe Falting finished 1-2 in the 1,600 in 5:35.17 and 5:36.95, respectively.

Cope’s Jeremiah Boudreaux claimed the 100 hurdles in 15.20. Benton’s Mike Miles was second in 16.53.

Elm Grove swept the relays.

Dominic Taylor, Kylar Syas, Trey Hamlet and Achee combined to win the 4X100 in 51.87.

The same foursome won the 4X200 in 1:48.98.

Falting, Taylor, Hamlet and Achee combined to win the 4X400 in 4:30.26.

Haughton’s Tristan Santoro won the shot put with a 35-2. Greenacres’ Michael Adler was second with a 32-6.

Adler won the discus with a 93-11, edging Benton’s Cody Wilhite by four inches.

Benton’s Marc Perry took the high jump with a 5-5. Cope’s Sincere Walker and Haughton’s Demarshae Fradger both cleared 5-0 and tied for second.