The competition for team titles in the Bossier Parish Middle School District Championships track and field meet on Tuesday at Airline was tight in all three divisions.

In fact, there was one co-championship. Elm Grove and Cope tied for the seventh-grade boys title with 91 points. Benton was just one point back.

Greenacres won the eighth-grade boys division by a single point. The Mustangs scored 98 to 97 for runner-up Benton.

Elm Grove dominated the girls division in the three previous meets this season, but it was close Tuesday. The Lady Eagles scored 114 points, beating runner-up Cope by eight.

The meet was held in very windy conditions with bright afternoon sunlight alternating with cloud cover.

Haughton’s Jiana Stewartburgess was the only double winner in individual events in the girls division. She also finished second in two events.

Stewartburgess won the 800-meter run in 2:36.24 and the 1,600 in 5:59.36. Earlier this season, she set the district record in the 800 with a 2:33.32, which would put her among the high school leaders this season.

Stewartburgess finished second in the 200 and 400. Elm Grove’s Sh’Diamond McKnight won the 200 in 26.99 seconds. Stewartburgess ran a 27.56.

McKnight set the district record in the 200 with a 26.24 earlier this season.

Cope’s Iesha Baldwin-Taylor took the 400 in 1:06.67, just .23 seconds ahead of Stewartburgess. Baldwin-Taylor broke the district record in the 400 in 1:03.85 earlier this season.

Greenacres ‘ Shaudria Harvey and McKnight have been battling each other in the 100 all season. Harvey claimed the district title in 12.66, five-hundredths of a second ahed of McKnight.

Elm Grove’s Peyton Pipes completed a season sweep of the 100 hurdles, winning in 17.04. Baldwin-Taylor was second in 17.40.

Elm Grove’s Alayah Hines (2:51.83) and Justina Vo (6:18.67) finished runner-up to Stewartburgess in the the 800 and 1,600, respectively.

Greenacres won the 4X100 relay and Elm Grove took the 4X200 and 4X400.

Brianna Taylor, Shanterria Jones, Carley Jackson and Harvey combined to win the 4X100 in 53.37. Elm Grove’s Ambria Durden, Paris Broom, Bianca Oliver and Kyla Williams finished second in 53.62.

Maya Jackson, Broom, Williams and Jillian Walton teamed to win the 4X200 in 1:54.77. Cope’s Ariana Hill, Myrikal Brown, Mercedes Dunkentell and Elizabeth Newman finished second in 1:59.05.

Carly Fink, Pipes, Alexis Williams and Bianca Oliver combined to win the 4X400 in 4:41.84. Greenacres’ Jada Piernas, O’Taya Poole, Jones and Taylor finished runner-up in 4:50.78.

Benton’s Tahlor Walker captured the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches, 1.75 feet higher than Cope’s Hill.

Cope’s Brykayla Hampton and Hill finished 1-2 in the long jump. Hampton went 15-11.75 and Hill 15-0.25.

Haughton’s Janavia Smith won the shot put with a 30-6. Cope’s Emily Cain was runner-up with a 25-8.

Benton’s Zoe Roberts took the discus with a toss of 74-4, just two inches farther than runner-up Reagan Jorstad of Haughton.

Third-place finishers in individual events were Greenacres’ Taylor (100), Cope’s Hampton (200), Cope’s Elizabeth Newman (400), Benton’s Kinlee Perkins (800), Elm Grove’s Hines (1,600), Elm Grove’s Alleigh Sharpley (100 hurdles), Elm Grove’s McKnight (high jump), Greenacres’ Harvey (long jump), Cope’s Sarah Gatti (shot put) and Elm Grove’s Sylvania Edwards (discus).

Rusheon’s Jaylyn Williams swept the sprints in the seventh-grade boys division, winning the 100 in 11.86 and the 200 in 25.03. Elm Grove’s Jordan James was runner-up in the 100 in 11.98. Benton’s Evan Cole was second in the 200 in 25.75.

James was a double winner, taking the 400 in 58.88 and the 100 hurdles in 2:31.33. Cope’s Christian Minor and Byrson Turner finished runner-up in the 400 and hurdles in 59.29 and 16.79, respectively.

Benton’s Zach Zeigler won the 800 in 2:31.33, and Rusheon’s Levi Volcheck captured the 1,600 in 5:37.10. Cope’s Clayton Frye was second in both events in 2:33.67 and 5:43.80, respectively.

Rusheon swept the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. Elm Grove won the 4X400.

D’Angelo Garner, DJ Lamette, Zurich McGhee and Williams combined to win the 4X100 in 51.38 and the 4X200 in 1:48.17.

The 4X100 was very close with Haughton’s Zion Nelson, Kaleb McClinton, Chris Lindsey and DJ Gladney finishing second just five-hundredths of a second behind Rusheon.

Cope’s Turner, Minor, Michael Johnson and Camden Zylicz finished runner-up in the 4X200 1:48.88.

Wymeko Williams, Teddress Nelams, Fabian Eias and Cameron Marshall teamed to win the 4X400 in 4:23.81. Cope’s Zylicz, Joseph Manning, Frye and Turner finished runner-up in 4:27.33.

Haughton’s Gladney took the high jump in 5-0.25. Elm Grove’s Arnett Hines was a very close second, clearing 5-0.

Cope’s Turner won the long jump with a 16-3, just three inches farther than runner-up Luke Ward of Benton.

The shot put was also close with three competitors throwing more than 37 feet. Elm Grove’s Malachi White won with a 37-9, four inches farther than runner-up Elton Bryant of Cope. Benton’s Davis Sellers finished just one inch behind Bryant.

Greenacres’ Jyson Thomas took the discus with a toss of 116-0, 7-7 feet father than runner-up Zach Haley of Haughton.

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Cope’s Michael Johnson (100), Elm Grove’s Christian Thomas (200), Benton’s Cole (400, long jump), Rusheon’s Volcheck (800), Benton’s Haley Mason (1,600), Benton’s Layne Basham (100 hurdles), Cope’s Manning (high jump) and Cope’s Clinton Nwokejiezi (discus).

Greenacres’ Steve Damian, Rusheon’s Jamall Asberry and Benton’s Clint Lasiter were double winners in the eighth-grade boys division.

Damian won the 800 in 2:17.86 and the 1,600 in 5:10.34. Benton’s Nick Allums was runner-up in the 800 in 2:23.55 and Benton’s Dylan Garrett finished second in the 1,600 in 5:32.78.

Damian won the 800 and 1,600 in all four meets this season.

Asberry was a winner on the track and in the field. He took the 100 in 11.53, just one-hundredth of a second faster than Cope’s Jordan Harvey. Greenacres’ Jaquarius Rabon was also close in 11.59.

Asberry won the long jump with a 17-9, four inches farther than runner-up Makhi Turner of Greenacres.

Lasiter won both weight events, taking the shot put with a toss of 46-2 and discus with a 132-1. Lasiter’s teammate Owen Wainscott was second in the shot put with a 40-10. Elm Grove’s Trent Defatta finished second in the discus with a 119-6, just 3-2 farther than Benton’s Ashur Hall.

Harvey won the 200 in 23.63. Benton’s Tyler Williams was second in 24.18.

Greenacres’ Jordan Boyd and Donovan McGee finished 1-2 in the 400 in 56.30 and 57.26, respectively.

Cope’s Devin Bilo cruised to victory in the 100 hurdles in 14.19. Greenacres’ Alex Garcia was second in 14.96, just one-hundredth of a second faster than Haughton’s Jaden Walton.

Rusheon won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. Greenacres took the 4X400.

Asberry, Anthony Watson, Triston Rounds and Isaiah Taylor combined to win the 4X100 in 47.40. Watson, Asberry, Ja’Cory Tyler and Jamarrea Shepard teamed to win the 4X200 in 1:40.50.

Cope’s Xavier Legano, Harvey, Michael Cannon and Bilbo finished runner-up in the 4X100 in 48.22. Greenacres’ Kristian Wimberly, Daveon Carley, Rovelle Young and Boyd finished second in the 4X200 in1:41.44.

Rabon, Devin Brooks, Damian and Boyd combined to win the 4X400 in 3:58.26. Cope’s Cannon, Ty Castro, Grant James and Legano finished runner-up in 4:03.22.

Elm Grove’s Palmer Hearne cleared 5-6 to win the high jump. Benton’s Nick Randall was second in 5-4.25.

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Rusheon’s Watson (200), Haughton’s Jack Edwards (400), Benton’s Randall (800), Greenacres’ Jacob Smith (1,600), Elm Grove’s Quincey Jones (high jump), Haughton’s Walton (long jump) and Greenacres’ Davarrick Woods (shot put).

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com