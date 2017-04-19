Greenacres and Elm Grove won team titles in the Haughton Middle School track and field meet Tuesday.

The eighth-grade boys division was almost a dead heat. Greenacres scored 92.33 points to 92 for runner-up Benton. Cope finished third with 63.33.

Elm Grove took the girls and seventh-grade boys titles.

Elm Grove scored 133 points in the girls division. Cope finished second with 104 and Haughton third with 90.

Elm Grove amassed 138 points in the seventh-grade boys division. Benton edged Cope for the runner-up spot 83-82.

The Bossier Parish middle school district championship meet is Tuesday, April 25, at Airline.

Greenacres’ Steve Damian was the only double winner in the eighth-grade boys division, taking the 800-meter run in 2:21.60 and the 1,600 in 5:14.50.

Damian also ran on the Mustangs’ winning 4X400 relay team with Jaquarius Rabon, Devin Brooks and Jordan Boyd. They ran a 3:58.70.

The 100 was one of the closest races of the meet. Cope’s Jordan Harvey won in 12.18 seconds, edging Haughton’s Carter Griffin by one-hundredth of a second. Rusheon’s Jamall Asberry was also right there at the finish with a 12.20.

Cope’s Cameron Morris won the 200 in 24.40, .28 seconds faster than runner-up Anthony Watson of Rusheon.

Haughton’s Jack Edwards took the 40 in 57.43. Greenacres’ Donovan McGee was second in 57.93.

Benton’s Nick Randall (2:26.90) and Dylan Garrett (5:32.60) finished runner-up to Damian in the 800 and 1,600, respectively.

Cope’s Devin Bilbo won the 100 hurdles in an impressive 14.67. Haughton’s Jaden Walton was second in 15.71.

Rusheon’s Asberry, Watson, Triston Rounds and Isaiah Taylor teamed to win the 4X100 relay in 47.50. Elm Grove’s Cameron Darden, Ty Shelton, Brady Norcross and Fred Trice combined to take the 4X200 in 141.36.

Winners in the field events were Elm Grove’s Quincey Jones (high jump, 5-6), Greenacres’ Makhi Tanner (long jump, 16-11.50), Benton’s Clint Lasiter (shot put, 43-6.5) and Elm Grove’s Nick Defatta (discus, 119-01.5).

Runners-up were Benton’s Nick Randall (high jump, 5-3.75), Benton’s Owen Wainscott (long jump, 16-7.25), Greenacres’ Devarrick Woods (shot put, 43-0) and Elm Grove’s Noah Wolf (discus, 117-2).

Elm Grove’s James Jordan was a double winner in the seventh-grade boys division, winning the 200 in 25.43 and the 100 hurdles in 15.56.

Jordan also finished second to Rusheon’s Jaylyn Williams in the 100. Like the eighth-grade 100, it was close with Williams nipping Jordan at the wire by one-hundredth of a second. Williams ran a 12.48.

Benton’s Evan Cole was second in the 200 in 25.43. Cope’s Bryson Turner finished runner-up in the hurdles in 17.33. Turner also won the long jump with a 16-4.25.

The 400 was also close with Cope’s Christian Minor winning in 1:01.20. Elm Grove’s Colby Stevenson finished second in 1:01.24.

Elm Grove’s Teddress Nelams took the 800 in 2:31.78. Benton’s Zach Zeigler was runner-up in 2:33.63.

Benton’s Mason Haley captured the 1,600 in 5:43.16, 1.24 seconds faster than runner-up Levi Volcheck of Rusheon.

Elm Grove won the 4X200 and 4X400 relays, and Haughton took the 4X100.

Zion Nelson, Caleb McClinton, Chris Lindsey and DJ Gladney combined to win the 4X100 in 51.38. Christian Thomas, Stevenson, Cameron Mitchell and Caleb Martin teamed to win the 4X200 in 1:46.11.

Wymeko Williams, Nelams, Fabina Eias and Stevenson combined to win the 4X400 in 4:21.83.

Elm Grove’s Arnett Hines cleared 5-3 in the high jump, one inch higher than runner-up Gladney.

Benton’s Davis Sellers took the shot put with a 36-10. Haughton’s Email Bryant was the runner-up with a 36-6.75.

Haughton’s Zach Haley won the discus with a throw of 99-9. Elm Grove’s Aidan Adkins finished second with a 96-6.25.

Benton’s Luke Ward finished second to Cope’s Turner in the long jump with a 15-9.

Elm Grove’s Sh’Diamond McKnight continued her dominance in the girls division.

McKnight won the 100 in 13.28, the 200 in 27.37 and the high jump with a 5-0. She and Cope’s Brykayla Hampton shared first in the long jump as both went 15-7.

Haughton’s Jiana Stewartburgess also continued her impressive season. She won the 800 in 2:35.88 and the 1,600 in 5:54.60. She also finished second in the 200 in 28.52 and the 400 in 1:05.36.

Cope’s Iesha Taylor-Baldwin won the 400 in 1:03.85 and finished second in the 100 hurdles in 17.74. Elm Grove’s Peyton Pipes won in 17.40.

Other runners-up on the track were Greenacres’ Shaudria Harvey (100, 13.30), Elm Grove’s Alayah Hines (800, 2:52.10) and Elm Grove’s Justina Vo (16:18.90).

Elm Grove’s Jillian Walton, Paris Broom, Kyla Williams and Bianca Oliver combined to win the 4X100 relay in 52.84. Elm Grove’s Alicia Hartman, Broom, Williams and Walton teamed to win the 4X200 in 1:54.04.

Benton’s Alesia Howard, Tiffany Halpen, Tahlor Walker and Caroline Horton finished a close second in the 4X100.

Greenacres’ Donya Robinson, Brianna Taylor, O’Taya Poole and Zandraney Jeter combined to win the 4X400 in 4:44.46.

Haughton athletes Janavia Smith, Anna Hensley and Regan Jorstad finished 1-2-3 in the shot put with throws of 29-1.75, 25-10.25 and 25-4, respectively.

Cope’s Emily Cain and Sarah Gatti went 1-2 in the discus with throws of 74-6 and 70-0, respectively.

Cope’s Ariana Hill was the runner-up in the high jump with a 4-10.

