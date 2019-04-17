Middle school track and field: Haughton, Cope, Benton win titles in second meet of season

Middle school track and field: Haughton, Cope, Benton win titles in second...

Haughton, Cope and Benton took the team titles in the second Bossier Parish track and field meet of the season Tuesday at Haughton.

Haughton won the eighth-grade boys division with 122 points, eight more than runner-up Benton. Elm Grove was third with 73.

Cope captured the seventh-grade boys division with 118 points. Benton and Elm Grove tied for second with 83.

Benton won the girls division with 123.5 points, seven more than runner-up Elm Grove. Cope finished third with 69, two points ahead of Haughton.

Benton’s Jamie Willis and Elm Grove’s Mikaylah Williams were double winners in the girls division.

Willis won the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump for the second week in a row. She ran a time of 16.56 seconds in the hurdles and leaped 15 feet, 1 inch in the long jump.

Williams won the discus and shot put with throws of 100-10 and 33-2, respectively. She also finished second in the long jump and high jump.

Elm Grove’s Chloe Larry won the high jump with a 4-10, one inch higher than Williams.

Benton won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. Destiny Eason, Gentry Carroway, Samolia Green and Sophia Livers ran the former in 54.03. Tate Sellers, Taylor Rochelle, Maddy Ryan and Marissa Scoth ran a 1:55.22 in the latter.

Elm Grove’s Robbin Thomas, Tori Gilreath, Cheyenne Olson and Aja Tellis combined to win the 4X400 in 4:39.82.

Benton’s Livers, Rochelle and Gilreath also won individual events. Livers took the 100 in 13.28, Rochelle won the 200 in 28.68 and Gilreath captured the 400 in 1:07.56.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell won the 800 in an impressive 2:30.46, which would’ve won the event in the Bossier Parish Championships high school meet.

Haughton’s Cadence Salas took the 1,600 in 6:10.06.

Cope’s Faith Rush finished second to Williams in the shot put and discus.

Other runners-up in individual events were Haughton’s Chloe Stanfield (100), Greenacres’ Paige Marshall (200), Elm Grove’s Tellis (400), Elm Grove’s Thomas (800), Cope’s Elena Heng (1,600) and Cope’s Makayla Roberson (hurdles).

There were no winners of multiple events in the eighth-grade boys division.

Haughton’s John Ecot came close. He won the 100 hurdles in 15.64 and finished second in the 100 dash in 12.58. Elm Grove’s Trenton Lape won the 100 in 12.49.

Benton’s Tyler Trotter also posted first- and second-place finishes. He won the high jump with a 5-8 and was runner-up in the long jump with an 18-5. Haughton’s Elijah James won the long jump with a 19-4.

The hurdles was one of the meet’s closest races. Ecot’s teammates Cayden Hinkie and Jesse Normandin finished second and third in 15.65 and 15.69, respectively.

Haughton’s Dexter Smith won the 200 in 25.82. He also was second in the discus and third in the 100.

Cope’s Zachary Leaver took the 400 in 59.39. Elm Grove’s Trey Fisher won the 800 in 2:35.34.

Benton’s Seth Henson and Ernesto Pena finished 1-2 in the 1,600 in 5:30.90 and 5:35.04, respectively. Haughton’s Jordan Sanderson was just .01 of a second behind Pena.

The Elm Grove foursome of Lape, Elijah Harper, Omyrion Jenkins and Brandon Levy won the 4X100 relay in 48.56.

Haughton’s James, Hinkie, Adrian McClindon and Ecot combined to win the 4X200 in 1:40.52.

The Benton foursome of Barnabe Mancilla-Aruizo, Salvador Mancilla-Aruizo, Andrew Morse and Josh Sanchez won the 4X400 in 4:10.80.

Elm Grove’s Jake Morton took the shot put with a 43-6.

Benton’s Cale Latimer won the discus with an impressive 137-2, about 34 feet farther than his closest competitor.

Other runners-up in individual events were Benton’s Cyran Huggins (200), Greenacres’ Kye Lehr (400), Benton’s Colin Herndon (800), Greenacres’ Jae’lon Shumake (shot put) and Elm Grove’s Levy (high jump).

The seventh-grade division didn’t produce any multiple winners in individual events, but Elm Grove swept the relays.

Dominic Taylor, Kylar Salas, Trey Hamlet and Will Achee combined to win the 4X100 in 51.72 and the 4X200 in 1:48.98.

The foursome of Justin Willis, Gabe Falting, Hamlet and Achee won the 4X400 in 4:23.46.

Achee also won the 1,600 in 5:41.30. Cope’s Avery Asseff was a close second in 5:41.46.

Greenacres’ Michael Adler won the shot put with a 37-9.5 and finished second in the discus with a 94-10. Benton’s Cody White won the discus with a 100-11.

Haughton’s Amarion Lars and Bryson Hinkie finished 1-2 in the 100 in 12.91 and 13.08, respectively.

Elm Grove’s Cardario Owens captured the 200 in 26.89. Cope’s Markell Hampton was a close second in 26.93.

Greenacres’ Jaxon Graham won the 400 in another close race, beating Cope’s Rayquan Carmouche by .21.

Cope’s Alan Rodriguez took the 800 in 2:34.30. Cope’s Jeremiah Boudreaux won the 100 hurdles in 16.08.

Cope’s Trevon Jackson won the long jump with a 16-9, edging Benton’s Bo Sessions by four inches. Jackson also finished third in the 100.

Benton’s Marc Perry took the high jump with a 5-1, three inches higher than Haughton’s Demarshae Fradger. Perry was also third in the long jump.

Other runners-up in individual events were Elm Grove’s Noah Fox (800), Benton’s Mike Miles (hurdles) and Haughton’s Tristan Santoro (shot put).