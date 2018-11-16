Mike Johnson named RSC Chairman giving Louisiana more clout in Congress

WASHINGTON – U.S. House Representative Mike Johnson (R-La.) has been elected chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) for the 116th Congress.

The RSC membership voted via secret ballot during their meeting today. Currently composed of 150 members, the RSC is the largest caucus of conservatives in the Congress.

“The Republican Study Committee faces one of the most important moments in its 45-year history. As we become the minority party in the next term, we have a vital responsibility to present practical ideas and effective policy initiatives, and to unify as a conference to vigorously defend and advance our core conservative principles. The American people need and deserve our clarity, conviction and consistency now more than ever,” Johnson said.

“Through this chairmanship, and with the help of other influential RSC members like Republican Whip Steve Scalise, and Louisiana Congressmen Garret Graves and Clay Higgins, Louisiana is now positioned to have a much greater influence in the Congress. Rest assured, I will continue to fight for the core conservative values I and so many other Louisianians hold dear. I am honored to have been chosen by my colleagues to serve in this critical role. We look forward to moving our cause forward over the next two years and to helping shape the future of the conservative movement,” Johnson added.

Since its founding in 1973, the RSC has served as the voice and “intellectual arsenal” of conservatism in the U.S. House of Representatives and as a leading influence in shaping the legislative agenda. Each RSC chairman is elected to serve a single, two-year term. Previous chairmen include Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Whip Steve Scalise.