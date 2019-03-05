Mike Johnson, RSC task force discuss conservative agenda with President Trump

WASHINGTON – Today, Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Task Force Chairmen Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Andy Barr (R-Ky.), Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.) and Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to discuss pertinent issues before the Congress and the conservative agenda moving forward.
They released the following statement: “As the largest caucus of conservatives in the Congress, the Republican Study Committee plays a critical role in shaping the conservative agenda for our party and for the nation. The RSC remains a stalwart for our most fundamental ideals – pushing back against the liberal agenda and preparing an array of meaningful legislative items to implement when Republicans regain control of the House in 2020. “Today, President Trump offered his support for our efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to the conservative agenda. Our priorities are one in the same – liberty, opportunity, security. We look forward to working closely with the president to ensure the American people receive the solutions they so rightfully deserve and to preserve our ideals for generations to come.”
Chairman Johnson unveiled the six task forces and their chairmen in January. They are as follows:
- BUDGET & SPENDING TASK FORCE
- The Budget and Spending Task Force will be in charge of producing the annual RSC budget and spearheading RSC strategy related to spending caps, the debt limit and appropriations.
- Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
- HEALTH CARE TASK FORCE
- The Health Care Task Force will develop proposals to restore patient control of health care decisions, lower premiums and ensure more choices for coverage. It will address the failures of Obamacare by providing alternative solutions that benefit, not burden, the American people.
- Chairman Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)
- AMERICAN WORKER TASK FORCE
- The American Worker Task Force will address the challenges related to building a strong and vibrant workforce that can compete in our 21st century global economy, which will have benefits for families, communities and our country.
- Chairman Andy Barr (R-Ky.)
- NATIONAL SECURITY & FOREIGN AFFAIRS TASK FORCE
- The National Security and Foreign Affairs Task Force will assist in keeping RSC members abreast of important events around the world and provide engagement opportunities and legislative ideas to ensure national security and secure international relations.
- Chairman Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)
- GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY, ACCOUNTABILITY AND REFORM (GEAR) TASK FORCE
- The GEAR Task Force will work to make government more efficient and accountable by offering measures to reform, streamline and modernize federal government.
- Chairman Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.)
- RSC ACTION TEAM TASK FORCE
- The RSC Action Team Task Force will advise RSC members on best practices and strategic tactics to ensure the conservative voice is heard and the agenda of the American people is advanced despite liberal control of the House.
- Chairman Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.)