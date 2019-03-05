Mike Johnson, RSC task force discuss conservative agenda with President Trump

WASHINGTON – Today, Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Task Force Chairmen Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Andy Barr (R-Ky.), Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.) and Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to discuss pertinent issues before the Congress and the conservative agenda moving forward.

They released the following statement: “As the largest caucus of conservatives in the Congress, the Republican Study Committee plays a critical role in shaping the conservative agenda for our party and for the nation. The RSC remains a stalwart for our most fundamental ideals – pushing back against the liberal agenda and preparing an array of meaningful legislative items to implement when Republicans regain control of the House in 2020. “Today, President Trump offered his support for our efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to the conservative agenda. Our priorities are one in the same – liberty, opportunity, security. We look forward to working closely with the president to ensure the American people receive the solutions they so rightfully deserve and to preserve our ideals for generations to come.”

Chairman Johnson unveiled the six task forces and their chairmen in January. They are as follows: