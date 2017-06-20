By Airman 1st Class Sydney Bennett

2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE — The Military Affairs Council will present scholarships to 20 Airmen at the Barksdale Club, June 20.

The MAC awards $1,000 scholarships to 20 deserving Airmen each year.

The council started this program in light of the tuition assistance hiatus. After seeing the burden that the hiatus placed on Airmen, the MAC created a five-year scholarship program worth $100,000.

The scholarship program is competitive, receiving more than 40 applications each year. When picking the winners, the MAC reviews the applicants’ degree program and how it relates to their career field in the Air Force, their community service and how dependent they are on financial assistance for college classes.

“We look for someone who is well rounded,” said Kathi Smith, director for the Shreveport-Bossier MAC. “We look for someone who is committed to their education.”

The Airmen who apply for and win this scholarship vary in degree programs, rank and experiences.

“I am studying a bachelors degree in applied behavioral science,” said Master Sgt. Michael Ory, the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron superintendent. “I eventually want to be a counselor of some sort.”

Ory is over 70 percent complete and said he will continue to apply for the scholarship every year it is available.

Other Airmen report that the scholarship helps with gas, the cost of books and expedites their degree program by allowing them to take more classes at once.