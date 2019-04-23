Military to be recognized with special breakfast May 2

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce will honor service members Thursday, May 2 with the Military Recognition Breakfast.

Held at 8 a.m. at Margaritaville Resort & Casino, the event is held annually to recognize and thank military members for their service.



At the breakfast, we will get an update from local military units on what they’ve accomplished in the last 12 months as well as what they are striving for in the future. Prominent military leadership and personnel will be in attendance.



Retired Col. West Anderson, military relations chair for the Bossier Chamber, said the event represents how everyone can provide support to the men and women that serve us.



“The Bossier Chamber Military Relations Committee (MRC) has an unparalleled relationship and understanding with the largest employer in northwest Louisiana — Barksdale AFB,” Anderson said via an emailed release. “Through MRC we can provide support to the men and women of our local military units and their ongoing missions; and we rely on those local businesses within our community to help provide support to these missions as well as provide access and knowledge of how businesses within our community can help meet the needs of local military and their families.”