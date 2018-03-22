Minden felon sentenced to 21 months for possession of revolver

United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a man from Minden was sentenced to 21 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a revolver.

Jeremy Moro, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. According to the Dec. 1, 2017 guilty plea, the Minden Police Department arrested Moro while investigating a domestic abuse issue on Sept. 8, 2016. After responding to the complaint, police found Moro laying on his couch with a Taurus Model: The Judge 45 caliber five-shot revolver in the waistband of his pants. He was previously convicted of a felony for his role in a cross burning in October 2008 in Louisiana.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safe for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since PSN launched in 2001.

The ATF, FBI, Webster Parish Coroner’s Office and Minden Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary J. Mudrick prosecuted the case.