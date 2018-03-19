The Miss Universe Organization announced today that the 2018 Miss USA competition will be May 21 at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport. It also will air live on Fox,

Prior to the Miss USA event, the Miss Teen USA competition also will take place at the Hirsch.

“Blending the two schedules of the Miss Universe Organization’s premiere events for women across the country allows us to celebrate all of the mIss USA and Miss Teen USA state representatives together,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization at a news conference at the Hirsch today. “We look forward to setting the stage for each event in Shreveport-Bossier, where the community has previously welcomed our staff, crew and contestants with its Southern hospitality.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Miss USA Competition’s first appearance in Shreveport.

The two-hour TV special will feature women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia competing to succeed Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough. Miss Louisiana USA is Lauren Vizza of Shreveport.

Former pageant winner Vanessa Lachey and her husband, recording artist Nick Lachey, will host the competition.

For more information, visit www.missusa.com.