Missing Benton teen sought

Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Benton teenager who has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.

Adrianna Marie Wilson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon at her home in Benton. She was last seen wearing a purple Benton High School hoodie style shirt with black and white flora leggings.

Adrianna is described as a white female, she is 4’10”, 110 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Detectives believe she is a runaway and is still in the area.

If anyone has seen Adrianna or has any information of her whereabouts, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.