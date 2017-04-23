A south Bossier Parish man who has been missing for nearly a week has been found deceased in Winnfield, La., by the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bossier Sheriff's Office detectives confirmed late Saturday night the death of 31-year-old Cody Allen Bray; Bossier Sheriff's deputies and chaplain have notified his next of kin here in Bossier Parish.

Bray was last seen around 6 p.m. on April 17 at a friend’s house in Goldonna, La., about 1.5 hours southeast of Bossier City.

Cause of death is unknown, and detectives with the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue their investigation.