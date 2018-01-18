Back by popular demand after their sold out Paradise Theater show in August, The Molly Ringwalds will perform live at Margaritaville Friday, Feb. 23.

The Molly’s are billed as the World’s Greatest 80s Experience. Hailing from Sheffield, England, this quintet has been able to combine their individual and very formidable talents to create the true essence of the most radical decade ever to be called “The 80s.”

The Molly Ringwalds create an 80s Experience by honing their abilities to apply makeup and tease their hair while showcasing all the musical genres of the decade. From their days building a following at a pub located south of a place you’ve never heard of, to selling out large venues in the United States, The Molly Ringwalds are an indescribable act. Luck and circumstance brought these young lads together. The rest is the history of the 80s.

States the band, “Why 80s music? Well, every generation has a feeling that is defined by the music of that time period. For us, this was it. When MTV was just a baby, undeveloped and uncorporate. It was exciting. Fashions that were once only on our TV screens and magazines were now breaking into the hallways of our schools. Your look defined who you were at that time. Were you a Durannie? A Jock? A Bow-head? Technology collided with melody and fashion and thus, the 80s music revolution was created. No, it wasn’t all good (Tiffany, Footloose, and the Fat Boys), but when it was good, it was great (Adam Ant, Ratt, The Go-Go’s… the list goes on and on.”

See The Molly Ringwalds live, only at Margaritaville. Tickets are $15 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available at the Margaritaville Retail Store.