More units added to search for missing mother, son

Detectives aggressively searching for other clues that may have led to them missing

A fixed wing aircraft, helicopter and K-9 units have been added to the mix of five boats as the search continues for Jennifer Wilson, 53, and her son, Coty Wilson, 31.

The two are believed to have jumped from the Highway 2 bridge in Plain Dealing one week ago.

The K-9 cadaver dog is from Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the plane is operated by Maj. Donnie Keith of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. The helicopter is from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

About 14 deputies in five different boats have been searching the Red River from the Highway 2 bridge to south of the river about 25 miles. During Thursday afternoon’s search, the K-9 made “hits” in three areas on the river not far from each other about 1,000 yards south of the bridge, and deputies are conducting grid searches in that area, as well as other parts of the river.

“Our deputies are working tirelessly throughout the daylight hours to find this mother and son,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, “and we are determined to do all we can to locate these them. While our deputies are searching on the water, our detectives are aggressively working on land as they search for any clues that might solve this mystery. Where are Jennifer and Coty Wilson?”

While there is nothing to refute the notion that the Wilsons could be in the Red River following the discovery of their abandoned vehicle on the Highway 2 bridge and two “goodbye” notes found by detectives from both the mother and son a week ago, Bossier detectives are leaving no stone unturned. That includes finding out what happened to a substantial amount of money that the Wilson family has.

Detectives are following the money trail and other evidence as they vigorously investigate the disappearance of Jennifer and Coty Wilson, whether that investigation lead them on land or in the water.

“We sincerely appreciate the support of our neighboring law enforcement agencies as we complete our seventh day of searching for the Wilsons,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We are determined.”

Jennifer Wilson is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Coty Wilson is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Detectives continue to ask the public to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 if they have any information about what happened to Jennifer and Coty Wilson.

Video – Boats, Plane, Helo and K-9 in Search of Wilsons from Amanda Simmons on Vimeo.