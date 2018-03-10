Home News Move your clocks ahead one hour: Daylight Saving Time begins tomorrow morning... News Move your clocks ahead one hour: Daylight Saving Time begins tomorrow morning at 2:00a.m. March 10, 2018 141 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter This year, Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00a.m. on March 11, 2018 and ends at 2:00a.m. on November 4, 2018. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bossier attorney found guilty of illegally notarizing documents Police seek help finding runaway Last member of drug conspiracy arrested at Bossier City casino sentenced to 10 years STAY CONNECTED10,811FansLike3,515FollowersFollow