George’s Pond at Shreveport’s Hirsch Coliseum turned into a frozen sea of stuffed animals Saturday night December 16th as fans tossed Teddy Bears onto the ice after the Mudbugs score their first goal in a 6-1 victory over the Amarillo Bulls.

Fans were encouraged to bring the stuffed animals for the annual Mudbug’s “Teddy Bear Toss” (a holiday tradition in the sport of hockey).

The stuffed animals were collected (filling up the beds of two Ram pick-up trucks from Lander’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram) and will be given to Shreveport-Bossier area children in need for Christmas.

Photos and Video by: Christopher Sepeda/Bossier Press-Tribune

