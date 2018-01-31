The Shreveport Mudbugs are partnering with Robinson’s Rescue to host a dog-friendly hockey game Feb. 17.

The Mudbugs will play the Odessa Jackalopes for “Hearts and Barks” night at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. Dog owners are invited to bring their pets to the game, as long as the dogs are friendly, leashed and vaccinated.

Guests in attendance can support Robinson’s Rescue by purchasing tickets for the annual Best In Sheaux live runway dog show fundraiser, as well as raffle tickets for prizes, including a “Dine Shreveport” restaurant gift certificate package valued at more than $500.

Guests can also enjoy free pet-oriented giveaways, a 50/50 raffle, and a dog trick contest on the ice.

The Mudbugs and Robinson’s Rescue are raising awareness of the importance of spay/neuter in honor of World Spay Day, Feb. 27.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Show begins at 7:11 p.m. Tickets range in price, starting at $12.50, and can be purchased online at https://www.ticketfly.com/venue/23559-georges-pond-at-hirsch-coliseum/ or by calling (318) 636-7094.

For more information about Robinson’s Rescue, visit www.robinsonsrescue.org, email khoward@robinsonsrescue.org, or call (318) 221-0017 ext. 9.

For more information about the Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey Team, visit www.mudbugshockey.com/ or call (318) 636-7094.