Mudbugs team up with Salvation Army

The Shreveport Mudbugs will be sporting ugly sweater jerseys at their game on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:11 p.m. It’s all part of the team’s efforts to help raise money for The Salvation Army. After Saturday’s game, every players’ customized jersey will be auctioned off to those in attendance.

The Mudbugs also donated some of the ugly sweater jerseys to the Salvation Army. Some are being auctioned off to advisory organization members to raise money, and there is one that will remain at the non-profit for years to come. It’s a custom jersey made for William Booth, the founder of The Salvation Army. The name on the back is “Booth” and the number is “65,” which stands for 1865, the year The Salvation Army was founded in England. It will be displayed in the lobby of the local Corps Office at 200 E. Stoner Ave. in Shreveport.

The Salvation Army will be in attendance at Saturday’s game. Major Ray Morton will be part of the puck drop. Red kettles will also be set-up in the Hirsch Coliseum lobby ahead of the game. Visit www.mudbugshockey.com to purchase tickets.