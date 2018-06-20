A Texas man faces multiple charges in connection with a disturbance overnight at a local casino.

Terrence Roquemore, 24, of Deberry, Texas faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a police officer, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force, disturbing the peace/drunk and obscenity.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call regarding a disorderly person who refused to leave DiamondJacks Casino. When officers arrived on the second floor of the casino, they observed a naked man, later identified as Roquemore, running around in an excited state.

Roquemore refused to comply with repeated orders from officers and took an aggressive stance. An officer then used a chemical spray in an attempt to subdue him. The spray had no effect. Roquemore then began to throw chairs striking one officer. Non-lethal bean bag rounds were deployed and Roquemore was subsequently apprehended.

He was transported to University Health in Shreveport where he remains hospitalized. One female casino patron reported a medical complaint due to a residual effect from the chemical spray. The woman was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont for treatment. Two of the responding officers also sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Roquemore will be booked into the Bossier City Jail upon his release form the hospital.