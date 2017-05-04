Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington welcomed guests this morning to the Viking Drive Substation in Bossier City to kick off today’s National Day of Prayer. A short ceremony began at 7 a.m. with “The Pledge of Allegiance,” followed by prayers from four local pastors, who prayed for our nation, state, parish and city; they included Pastor Justin Haigler, Simple Church; Pastor John Fream, Cypress Baptist Church; Pastor Donald Anderson, Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church; and Father Jerry Daigle, St. Jude Catholic Church. (In order as on the video and stills)

U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson delivered a special message and prayer via Skype from the nation’s capital.

Meredith Johnson closed out the morning ceremony with “God Bless America,” and those in attendance chimed in on the second verse. Others then came to the substation throughout the day to pray, and everyone who prayed received an “I Prayed” sticker.