National Day of Prayer event to be held

This Thursday is National Day of Prayer and a special event will be held in Bossier to commemorate the day.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and First Baptist Haughton will hold the 2019 National Day of Prayer Breakfast at First Baptist Haughton on May 2, 6:30–7:30 a.m.

A special video message from U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson in the U.S. Capitol will be broadcast. A light breakfast will also be provided.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer.

This year’s theme is “Love One Another,” based upon the words of Jesus in John 13:34: “Love one another; as I have loved you…”