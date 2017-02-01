On Wednesday 14 Bossier Parish high school football players signed with colleges. Here is a list of who they are and where they are going.

AIRLINE

LB Josh James (East Texas Baptist)

DL Drew Brewster (East Texas Baptist)

DB D’Kameron White (Northeastern, Okla., State)

DB Bryson Vance (Ouachita Baptist)

BENTON

WR John Westmoreland (Southern Arkansas)

BOSSIER

DB Keimun Daniels (William Penn, Iowa)

HAUGHTON

OL Josh Cooper (Mississippi State)

DL Darren Hicks (Southwestern, Kans., College)

LB T’Marquiese Winnfield (Southwestern, Kans., College)

WR/RB Josh Lister (Navarro College)

PARKWAY

DL Nick So’oto (Northeastern, Okla., State)

DB Johnathan Jones (Northeastern, Okla., State)

DB Malcolm Banks (East Texas Baptist)

PLAIN DEALING

L Saxon Cavanaugh (Louisiana College)

Note: WR/DB Keldrick Carper signed with Texas A&M in December and has already enrolled.