The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our area effective Monday January 15th at 9pm through Tuesday January 16th at 6pm. The latest forecasts predict that a brief period of freezing rain and sleet will begin on Monday evening changing over to snow Monday night through Tuesday.

Bands of light to moderate snow will develop along an arctic cold front with occasional bands of heavy snowfall. Expected snowfall amounts of up to 2-3 inches are possible for our area with the potential of higher amounts of up to 4 inches in some areas.

The National Weather Service asks motorists to plan on difficult travel Monday night through Tuesday…and possibly beyond.

BPT will bring you further weather details on this approaching winter storm as updated weather information becomes available.

For the very latest weather forecast and conditions, visit the National Weather Service Shreveport office website at: www.weather.gov/shreveport

Graphics from National Weather Service Shreveport website:

Winter Storm Watch Area (Shaded in Dark Blue):

Projected snowfall totals (as of Sunday January 14th at 5pm):