(Bossier City, La) – Mark July 13, 2018 on your calendar and get your tickets now for the next local Wheelin’ Sportsmen Banquet.

The N. La Wheelin’ Sportsmen of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) will host their annual banquet at Bossier Civic Center This event helps us provide people with disabilities or a wounded warrior the opportunity to reclaim an active lifestyle in the great outdoors and preserve Louisiana’s hunting heritage.

“It’s about the opportunity it’s not about the outcome,” If you tell a person with a disability to be there at 4:00 am to hunt they will be waiting on you at 4:00 am even if the weather is freezing/raining or just down right cold. We as hunters get up get dressed and go to the woods whenever we want it’s a little harder for them to make this happen. Takes planning and sometimes a lot of people to make this happen for them. Sure if they harvest something it’s icing on the cake but if not that’s ok too “It’s about the opportunity not the outcome” said Ronda Johnson. The smiles on their faces and the hugs are priceless

Doors open at 6:00 pm come enjoy the social hour before dinner at 7:00pm.

Families can play games and enter raffles to win guns and other great items. There also will be silent and live auctions for exclusive framed art, guns, collectibles, sculptures, home furnishings and more.

Corporate sponsor tables that seat eight people cost $585.00 and include a corporate sponsor gift. Small business sponsor table that seats 4 people cost $385.00 and includes a sponsor gift. Couples sponsor $275.00 and includes a sponsor gift. Couple’s tickets are $70.00 and Single’s tickets are $50.00 Jakes (14-17) $15.00. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a single one-year NWTF membership.

Local and state NWTF chapters host thousands of similar events nationwide each year to introduce individuals with disabilities to the outdoors through The Wheelin’ Sportsmen Program.

Each event also helps participants learn to stay active in the outdoors in between hunting/fishing events. Many families enjoy hunting together and pass traditions on from one generation to another. Hunting also is important for the health of our nation’s wildlife and habitat because hunters fund conservation. Wild turkeys, and the management and hunting that go with them, contribute $2 billion to the American economy each year

For information about the N La Wheelin’ Sportsmen Banquet, contact Ronda Johnson at 318-349-4829 and/or camoandlace5262@gmail.com

About Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt.

The NWTF Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative is a charge that mobilizes science, fundraising and devoted volunteers to give the NWTF more energy and purpose than ever. Through this national initiative, NWTF has committed to raising $1.2 billion to conserve or enhance more than 4 million acres of essential upland wildlife habitat, create at least 1.5 million hunters and open access to 500,000 acres for hunting, shooting and outdoor enjoyment. Without hunters, there will be no wildlife or habitat. The NWTF is determined to Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt.

